De Boer will not be next Netherlands coach, says agent

Frank De Boer has no interest in becoming Netherlands head coach, according to his agent.

Oranje sacked Danny Blind on Sunday, less than 24 hours on from a damaging 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Bulgaria.

Former Ajax boss De Boer has been touted as a possible replacement, with Netherlands facing the prospect of missing out on a second consecutive major tournament.

But his representative Guido Albers told AD Sportwereld that the 46-year-old, who won 112 caps for his country, remains committed to a return to club management despite a swiftly curtailed stint in charge of Inter this season.

"He wants to be on the field every day," Albers said.

"So he's not available. No, Frank de Boer will not be the new coach.

"It's nothing to do with the risk factor. Frank really wants to work on a team [club]."

De Boer's twin brother Ronald feels ex-boss Louis van Gaal could be the best option in Netherland's current predicament, but would caution him against a third spell in charge.

He believes former Barcelona and Chelsea assistant Henk ten Cate – currently in charge of Abu Dhabi side Al Jazira - could be a good option, although a foreign appointment should not be ruled out.

"I would advise [Van Gaal] not to do it," Ronald de Boer told AD Sportwereld. "Henk ten Cate is therefore an option – someone with charisma, who has refined [his talents] internationally and loves attacking football.

"Put one former player like Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mark van Bommel next [as assistant]."

He added: "I'm definitely open [to a foreign coach] but only one who is for attacking football. That would be a German, or an Argentinian or a Spaniard."