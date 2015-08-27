De Bruyne to City not a done deal - Allofs

Reports that Kevin De Bruyne's switch from Wolfsburg to Manchester City has been agreed are wide of the mark, according to the Bundesliga club's sporting director.

Klaus Allofs spoke out on Thursday to reject talk that a deal was in place to take the Belgium international to the Premier League, though he did concede that negotiations for the former Chelsea midfielder were in progress.

"When I see, today or yesterday, that there were breaking news reporting that Kevin De Bruyne's move to Manchester City is official with transfer fees which were reported then I can only say: That's wrong," said Allofs. "There is no agreement with Manchester City.

"What I can confirm is that we have negotiations with Man City after we found out that we can't convince Kevin to fulfil his contract or at least stay for one more year.

"After we failed to convince him we said 'okay, we have to negotiate', and that's what we did. But again the clear statement: There is no agreement and at the moment he is a player of VfL Wolfsburg he will practice just as usual.

"That's the situation."

De Bruyne, 24, shone for Wolfsburg last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a remarkable 20 as the club finished second.

He also scored in the final when Wolfsburg beat Borussia Dortmund to win the DFB-Pokal and was subsequently voted German football's player of the year.