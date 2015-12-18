De Bruyne: English schedule is tough

Manchester City attacker Kevin de Bruyne admits he has found the Premier League scheduling "tough" following his big-money arrival from Wolfsburg.

De Bruyne has played a part in every City game since his €74million move from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in August.

The Belgium international has started 19 of 23 games - contributing nine goals and nine assists.

But the 24-year-old was rested by manager Manuel Pellegrini against Swansea City last week, playing only 22 minutes as a second-half substitute in City's 2-1 win.

De Bruyne said he has found the amount of playing time tough and does not know how he will feel after the busy festive period.

"It's a busy time of year and it's difficult to say how I'll feel personally by the end of December because I've never experienced the Christmas period in England before," he said ahead of Monday's trip to Arsenal.

"At Wolfsburg we had two-and-a-half weeks off but it's something new to adapt to.

"It's been tough so far because we've had a lot of games each month. If I'm on the field I'll always give it my all but sometimes afterwards you think 'Yeah, maybe I was a little bit tired' and maybe it would have been better to have had a rest.

"But you don't think about these things when you are playing. At the moment I'm fine and we'll see how things go, but if I was feeling fatigue then I would tell the coach."