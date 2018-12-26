De Bruyne makes first Premier League start of 2018-19 at Leicester

Kevin De Bruyne will make his first start of the Premier League season as champions Manchester City seek a return to winning ways at Leicester City.

De Bruyne was named Player of the Season by his club as Pep Guardiola's side swept to Premier League and EFL Cup glory last season, but he has been hindered by a pair of medial knee ligament injuries this time around.

The Belgium midfielder retuned to the starting line-up from his latest setback in an EFL Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium last week, where he scored a stunning goal in a 1-1 draw with Leicester before the holders prevailed on penalties.

De Bruyne's playmaking partner David Silva is on the bench following a hamstring strain, while Danilo comes in for Kyle Walker at right-back following a poor showing from the England defender in the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace last time out

CITY XI | Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, AgueroSUBS | Muric, Walker, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Foden

Leicester are unchanged from the XI that stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, meaning Guardiola is faced with a considerably stronger line-up than the one he was able to negotiate in the EFL Cup.