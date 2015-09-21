De Bruyne: Silva will make me better

Manchester City's big-money recruit Kevin De Bruyne believes fellow playmaker David Silva can help him become better.

De Bruyne was crowned the Bundesliga Player of the Year last season, after having a hand in 31 goals across 34 appearances in 2014-15.

But the 24-year-old attacker, who scored his first goal in City's shock 2-1 loss at home to West Ham on Saturday, feels he can take his game to another level alongside Spain international Silva.

"Obviously David is a very good player and very important for this team," De Bruyne said.

"I can only get better if I play with great players. This team has a lot of great players.

"It's a little bit different than it was, I think when I know the team a bit better I will get even more of the ball."

De Bruyne added: "I am adapting well to the team.

"It is just the beginning so I don't feel any pressure. I just try to play my game."