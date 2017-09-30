De Gea: Man Utd confidence makes it feel easy

David de Gea says the huge confidence within Manchester United's squad this season is making matches feel easy.

Since losing the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid in August, United have won eight and drawn one in nine matches across all competitions.

De Gea has been impressed by the form of his team-mates in front of him at Old Trafford, United having scored four goals in five of their victories this season.

"It's just the beginning, we have had great games," De Gea said to Sky Sports.

"We've created a lot of chances, scored goals, and we need to keep that level.

"The team is now with a lot of confidence and it is easy when you take confidence to the pitch. We have to keep winning, playing well and scoring goals."

De Gea himself has made a spectacular start to the new season, earning him widespread praise amid reports Real Madrid continue to track him.

"I feel really well, I feel confident, strong," he said.

"I train hard every day and it's good to hear from the people that I'm one of the best."

De Gea, who has only conceded two goals in six league games this season, will be targeting another clean sheet with United at home to Crystal Palace – a side yet to score - on Saturday.