De Gea, Pogba and Lukaku named in FFT100 2018

Manchester United trio David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku were all included in the 2018 edition of FourFourTwo's 100 Best Football Players in the World.

The annual list takes calendar year performances for both club and country into account, as well as recognising a player's overall class.

De Gea was the highest-ranked Red Devil at 16th, with Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak the only goalkeeper who placed higher.

Pogba's World Cup displays contributed far more to his 50th-place finish than his recent showings for United, while Lukaku's inconsistent form at Old Trafford was acknowledged as he only just made the cut at 97th.

United finished second in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final last season, but currently reside in sixth place some 11 points outside the top four following a poor start to the current campaign which cost Jose Mourinho his job.

Get the list here

FourFourTwo's 100 Best Football Players in the World 2018