De Jong influenced Van Ginkel's Milan switch

The 21-year-old followed Fernando Torres in departing Chelsea for the Serie A giants, the midfielder penning a one-year loan deal at San Siro.

Van Ginkel only moved to Stamford Bridge in July 2013 but his debut campaign was blighted by an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in a League Cup fixture with Swindon Town last September.

The Dutchman will now look to kick-start his career with Filippo Inzaghi's men and revealed how fellow Netherlands international De Jong played a part in his decision to choose Milan.

"I am very pleased [with the move], Milan is a great club where many great Dutch players have played," he told the club's official website.

"I'm happy to be here. I know Nigel de Jong from my experiences with the national team, I talked with him about Milan and he told me good things about the club.

"I have not met him here yet, but I'll see him soon."

Van Ginkel also explained the attributes he possesses that he believes will make him a success in Italy and the ex-Vitesse man is itching to play regular first-team football.

"I'm a midfielder who defends, but I also know I can score goals," he added. "I want to be important for the team, I'm a team player.

"I want to play games and accumulate minutes. I think at AC Milan I will have the opportunity to play matches in a great competition, with many strong teams."