De Jong targeting Newcastle starting spot

The Dutchman, who has started two matches since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach, made an impact as a substitute against Aston Villa on Sunday and is confident he can provide Newcastle with more firepower.

"I always want to start games," he told the Shields Gazette. "You always want to play from the first minute, but when you come on you just work hard for the team and do your job.

"It was just 20 minutes (against Villa), but I am a striker who likes to make combinations.

"I just need to work hard again in training, and show the manager that I have to play.

"When I'm on the bench and I come on, I work hard for the team."

The 23-year-old has enjoyed linking up with Loic Remy at St James' Park and believes the pair can build a good strike partnership.

"Loic was on the left side when I came on, and when he comes inside, he looks at where players are moving, and I always want to move," he added.

"I made a combination with him, and it worked a little bit, but it was only 20 minutes, and we'll hopefully play more together soon."