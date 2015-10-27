De Jong unhappy at AC Milan

Nigel de Jong is unhappy with his lack of regular first-team action at AC Milan.

The Netherlands midfielder was a key figure or Milan in 2014-15 and also started his side's opening two fixtures this campaign, even wearing the captain's armband against Fiorentina and Empoli.

However, De Jong has not featured for the San Siro side since the defeat at the hands of Genoa back in September, much to his own dismay.

"Obviously I am not happy because I am not playing," the former Manchester City man said.

"But I have to wait and grab my opportunity when it comes."

Milan recorded a 2-1 win over Sassulo at the weekend without De Jong and the 30-year-old hopes they can build on that win when they take on Chievo on Wednesday.

"The spirit in the locker room is positive, we won the last match and we have to continue with the same spirit," he added.

"I like the 4-4-2 formation, but it does depend on the game and on which players are available."