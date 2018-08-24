De Laurentiis misses me! - Sarri hits back at Napoli president

Maurizio Sarri has hit back at Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis for criticising his record with the Serie A club.

Sarri led Napoli to second place in Serie A last term with a club-record 91 points, although they could not prevent Juventus from lifting a seventh consecutive Scudetto.

The Italian subsequently left the club to succeed compatriot Antonio Conte at Chelsea, taking star midfielder Jorginho with him to Stamford Bridge.

De Laurentiis has regularly aimed jibes at Sarri since his Napoli departure despite appointing three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.

"We gave everything to Sarri and in three years we have not won anything," De Laurentiis said on Friday.

But Sarri, whose Chelsea side have maximum points after two Premier League games, responded strongly to his former employer.

"He is talking about me because he is missing me," Sarri told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Newcastle United.

Asked if he missed his old boss in return, Sarri replied: "At the moment, no

"We didn't win in Naples, but we had the record number of points for the club, and the second and third best.

"We qualified three times for the Champions League, and it was unusual for Napoli. So I think we did very well.

"Nobody won in Italy except Juventus in the last seven years."

The best way to start the ! 3 points! Well done guys! A melhor maneira de começar a Premier League! Com 3 pontos! Valeu moçada! August 11, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly set to give Willian a new contract, the Brazil international having been linked with Manchester United and Barcelona during the close season.

"Willian is, for us, a very useful player," Sarri added. "I am sure that he will remain here for this season. I hope for the future.

"But a new contract is out of my responsibility. I can tell my opinion to the board, and then the board will decide."