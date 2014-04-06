De Laurentiis scuffles with Napoli fan

The Hollywood film producer oversaw his side's 1-0 loss away to Parma on Sunday, with the club failing to further consolidate their holding of the final UEFA Champions League spot in Italy.

De Laurentiis, 64, was departing the Stadio Ennio Tardini, and was in the carpark when he was caught approaching a Napoli fan.

The incident was caught on camera, with a plethora of security quickly on the scene to shuffle De Laurentiis into his van.

In his post-match assessment, Napoli coach Rafa Benitez said De Laurentiis was disappointed with the loss, despite the Stadio San Paolo outfit still sitting nine points clear in third spot.