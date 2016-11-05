De Roon: I don't know what I was thinking!

Marten de Roon conceded that his first Premier League goal owed much to instinct over planning after snatching Middlesbrough a 1-1 draw from Manchester City.

Boro were on the back foot throughout at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola's side backed up their counter-attacking masterclass against Barcelona with a more typical display of dominant possession.

However, Guardiola's former Barca number one Victor Valdes turned in a herculean display in the Boro goal before De Roon stormed onto George Friend's cross to thump a header past Claudio Bravo in stoppage time.

That moment you know you scored the equalizer against in extra time. Can't even recognize myself November 5, 2016

"It is crazy," the Dutchman said. "The first half we hardly touched the ball, but we were better second half and showed some good things.

"We had some small chances and then at the end - I don't know what I was thinking - I just ran into the box. It was incredible.

"We fought hard and it is an amazing point."