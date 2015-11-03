De Rossi back for Roma's crucial Leverkusen clash

Rudi Garcia is set to welcome fit-again Daniele De Rossi back into Roma's XI for the Champions League clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, the midfielder having recovered from a thigh strain.

Italy international De Rossi was absent as Roma slipped to a 1-0 defeat at fellow high-flyers Inter in Serie A on Saturday.

However, with Seydou Keita still unavailable due to a thigh injury of his own, De Rossi is set to play in the crucial Group E match at Stadio Olimpico.

"It's all very clear. Keita isn't ready yet, but De Rossi will play," Garcia said.

With Roma set to play fierce rivals Lazio on Sunday, Garcia would not be drawn on his plans beyond the Champions League fixture, adding: "Right now I'm not focusing on any match other than Leverkusen.

"I'm 100 per cent concentrated on that and I'm not thinking about what comes after it."

Roma have yet to win in Europe this season and have just two points from three matches played.

However, they are only two points adrift of their opponents - who they drew 4-4 with in an entertaining contest last month - and Garcia stressed the importance of getting three points on home soil.

"The Champions League is like a mini season, with each match more important than the last," he said.

"As I said, we need to win to pick up points and take a step towards qualification for the round of 16. That's the situation.

"Right now no team has qualified and no team is out. We need a win and we intend to get one."