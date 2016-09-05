De Rossi calf muscle to be assessed

Roma will monitor Daniele De Rossi's calf injury after the midfielder suffered a setback while on international duty with Italy.

De Rossi was substituted in Thursday's 3-1 friendly loss at home to France and underwent tests on Monday which revealed bruising to his left calf muscle.

A statement from the Serie A club read: "De Rossi will continue working on his personalised recovery plan and his condition will be evaluated closely over the coming days."

The 33-year-old has won 107 caps for his country, scoring 18 goals. Italy face Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.