De Rossi calf muscle to be assessed
After suffering an injury setback while on international duty with Italy, tests revealed Daniele De Rossi had bruised his calf.
Roma will monitor Daniele De Rossi's calf injury after the midfielder suffered a setback while on international duty with Italy.
De Rossi was substituted in Thursday's 3-1 friendly loss at home to France and underwent tests on Monday which revealed bruising to his left calf muscle.
A statement from the Serie A club read: "De Rossi will continue working on his personalised recovery plan and his condition will be evaluated closely over the coming days."
The 33-year-old has won 107 caps for his country, scoring 18 goals. Italy face Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Monday.
