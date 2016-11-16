De Rossi fears greed may hinder Italy's World Cup hopes

Daniele De Rossi fears Italy's bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup could be hindered by greed in the domestic game.

The Roma midfielder wants the 2017-18 Serie A season to begin earlier so that Italy's players can prepare sufficiently for the Group G showdown with Spain on September 2.

With only one team qualifying automatically and the two nations locked on 10 points after four games, it looks set to be a straight shootout between Giampiero Ventura's side and the 2010 world champions.

"Ahead of that game, it would be very important to have a few more minutes in our legs," De Rossi told Rai Sport after the 0-0 draw with Germany, echoing the sentiments of his coach.

"But football now is about money and the teams in August will probably be flying around the world to play friendlies and raise funds, so I doubt they'll be able to reach an agreement."

Italy drew 1-1 with Spain on home soil in October and were held again by Joachim Low's side on Tuesday.

It was Germany who knocked Italy, then under the guidance of Antonio Conte, out of Euro 2016 on penalties, but De Rossi insists revenge for that quarter-final loss was not on the agenda at San Siro.

"There was no desire for revenge, as the games were very, very different," he added. "We wanted to prove ourselves and played on a par with a very strong side.

"I am satisfied, I consider this a good game and above all a good attitude."