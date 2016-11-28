De Rossi: No contract talks with Roma

Roma veteran Daniele De Rossi said there are no talks regarding a contract extension with the Serie A club, though he is relaxed over his future.

De Rossi's contract expires at the end of the season and there appears to be no offer forthcoming for the 33-year-old Rome-born midfielder in the Italian capital.

Asked about the situation regarding his contract extension following Sunday's 3-2 win over Pescara, in which he celebrated his 400th Serie A match, De Rossi said: "Nothing has changed, we're not talking about it.

"My only concern is the league table. I don't need to check it because I know how it looks. It's better than it was yesterday and that's what matters. Other things are not hugely important for the time being."

Prior to Roma's victory, director Mauro Baldissoni said there was no rush to discuss a new deal for De Rossi, who emerged from the side's youth ranks in 2001.

"Daniele, much like Francesco Totti, is a special player who has his home here and the rapport goes beyond the normal dynamics of contracts," Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

"We'll talk about it later on. We see no reason not to continue our rapport, so we'll discuss it calmly.

"There are many players who are waiting for an improved contract, but it's not a problem for us, because [Kostas] Manolas and [Radja] Nainggolan have a long way to go on their current deals."