De Rossi wishes 'exemplary' Pjanic well at Juve

Daniele De Rossi is sad to see Miralem Pjanic leave Roma but has wished his "exemplary" former team-mate well at Juventus.

Pjanic completed a €32million move from the Giallorossi to Juve on Monday, the Bosnia-Herzegovina playmaker signing a five-year deal with the Serie A champions.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2015-16 campaign, scoring 10 goals in 33 league appearances to help Roma to the third place in the table, behind Juve and Napoli.

And while De Rossi will miss partnering Pjanic in the centre of Roma's midfield after nearly five years together, he bears no ill-feeling about his decision to swap the capital for Turin.

Speaking after Italy's Euro 2016 victory over Belgium on Monday, De Rossi said: "From the very first day that he arrived at Roma, he was an exemplary team-mate.

"He always trained at 100 per cent. I wish him good luck. I'm sorry that he's joining our strongest rivals, but football is like this.

"We'll move on. On a football level, I hope he doesn't win the league. But on a human level, I hope he does well."

