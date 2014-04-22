De Sciglio claims Real Madrid interest

The 21-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from other clubs, which De Sciglio takes as a compliment.

However, the defender says he would prefer to remain at San Siro and help Milan challenge for Italian honours next season.

"It's a pleasure for me that teams like Real Madrid have shown an interest," he told Sky Sport 24.

"But what I am hoping for is to be able to play for a competitive Milan, even though in football you never know what will happen.

"Obviously if the club decide to let me go for financial reasons, I will assess any potential offers."

De Sciglio has made 18 appearances in all competitions for Milan this season.