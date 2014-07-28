De Vrij set to complete Lazio transfer

The 22-year-old impressed at the recent World Cup as the Netherlands made it to the semi-finals before bowing out at the hands of Argentina.

De Vrij started each of his country's seven matches in Brazil and already boasts 19 international caps.

He looks set to continue his career in Italy's top flight after Lazio announced, via Twitter, that the player was set to arrive in Rome for a medical on Monday.

A central defender who came through the youth system at Feyenoord, De Vrij made his senior debut in December 2009.

It did not take long for him to become a regular in Feyenoord's first team, for whom he has made 135 league appearances.