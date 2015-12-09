Debuchy open to Arsenal exit in January

Mathieu Debuchy is open to a move away from Arsenal in January in a bid to improve his chances of making the France squad for Euro 2016.

The Frenchman has suffered a series of injuries during his time at the Emirates Stadium and has fallen behind Hector Bellerin in the pecking order at right-back.

With just two Premier League starts to his name this season, the former Newcastle United defender admitted the time may have come to move on.

"At the moment, I need game time," Debuchy told RMC.

"The past two games, I haven't been in the [France] squad.

"Everything is clear. I need game time and that's why I'll have to discuss it with the coach [Arsene Wenger] soon. We will see what offers there are between now and [January] - if there are any."

Debuchy said he would be happy to move to a Premier League rival but it also open to a return to France.

"I love England and the league so yes, of course [I would stay in the Premier League]," he added.

"After that, if I have other offers [for a] return to France? Why not? We'll see."