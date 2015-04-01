Debuchy relieved after stepping up comeback

The Frenchman moved to the Emirates Stadium from Newcastle United in July for a reported £12 million fee.

However, Debuchy has been limited to just 10 Premier League starts in an injury-hit debut campaign.

Debuchy missed three months earlier this season with an ankle injury before a dislocated shoulder suffered against Stoke City in January saw him spend further time on the sidelines.

It appears as though he is nearing a return to the first team, though, after playing in a 4-0 friendly victory over Brentford on Tuesday in a match that also saw Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta and Abou Diaby feature.

Writing on Twitter, Debuchy said: "So happy to be back. Thank you everyone for your support."

Arsenal are in fine form having won nine of their past 10 league matches and welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday.