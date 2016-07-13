Debut goal a big moment for Grujic, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says scoring a debut goal was a dream and a big moment in the development of Marko Grujic.

The Reds thrashed Fleetwood Town 5-0 at Highbury on Wednesday, with the 20-year-old midfielder hitting the post and winning a penalty that was missed for Danny Ings before putting his side in front during a frantic start to the match.

Liverpool added to the scoreline with second-half strikes from Ben Woodburn, Lucas Leiva and a double from Roberto Firmino.

But Grujic was the man who got the ball rolling and Klopp acknowledged it was a moment to be proud of as the Serbia international looks to settle in following his move from Red Star Belgrade.

"He scored a goal in his first game in the first situation – it is a dream," Klopp told the club's official website.

"You saw it, in a friendly game not often a player celebrates like him but obviously it was a big moment. It was nice to see.

"He is still a young lad – he is 20 years old and that means there is a lot to develop physically and, of course, in the football parts. But it was absolutely OK [his debut]."

What a moment getting my first goal and also a great win July 13, 2016

Woodburn was another youngster to impress as Liverpool made it two wins from as many games in pre-season ahead of their matches with Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

Klopp added: "Woodburn is a natural offensive player. It is nice to see, really nice to see.

"We are ready to work with the boys, they will improve – and they have to improve – but it was absolutely fine. They still have to learn and they have to improve, of course, but they all can play football and that is really good to see.

"They are a little bit tired. Really good players, smart players, well educated – I am happy with this. I saw a few good things, chances we created and a few good defensive actions and good individual performances from one or two players.

"But we have to work, that is clear. In the first half especially, I was not happy with the team play. In a game like this, if the only situations you have are because of the individual quality of the player then something is wrong.

"Like we scored the goals in the second half – it was a nice pass, a good run, another nice pass and an easy goal. That is how football should work. We did better in the second half."