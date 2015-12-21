Deeney: Best win yet

Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool was the club's best this season, according to captain Troy Deeney.

Speaking to Sky Sports alongside strike partner and two-goal hero Odion Ighalo, Deeney said the win was a huge achievement for the club.

"Four wins back-to-back is massive in the Premier League and it starts our so-called tough run everyone is talking about with a win," Deeney said.

"We took three points, we've got a lot of confidence playing at our place and we have no fear against anyone.

"[Ighalo] is on fire and as long as he's on fire and the team keeps performing the way they we'll be alright."

Ighalo said he was happy to keep scoring - he has 12 in 17 league games - but said the team performance was crucial.

"From the first minute, we knew we needed the first goal," the Nigerian forward said.

"It's been good. Everyone works hard together … but we didn't have to fear [Liverpool]. We were playing at home, so they're the one that has to be afraid because we've come back from three wins and they’re the ones that need to win.

"We are a motivated team and I'm happy we got the win and I'm happy to get the goals but it was really a good team performance."

The duo also commented on their hugely effective strike partnership, saying it came easily without any specific work on the training ground.

"When [Deeney] gets the ball, I know he's going to play it behind the defender, so when he gets the ball, I'm already making the run. It's not training, it's just a connection," Ighalo said.

Deeney added: "He makes the run, so I don't have to do a worldy pass. I just have to put it into the space because he's so quick and strong you know he'll give them trouble."