Deeney: Best win yet
Watford strike duo Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo praised the team performance which led to a 3-0 triumph over Liverpool.
Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool was the club's best this season, according to captain Troy Deeney.
Speaking to Sky Sports alongside strike partner and two-goal hero Odion Ighalo, Deeney said the win was a huge achievement for the club.
"Four wins back-to-back is massive in the Premier League and it starts our so-called tough run everyone is talking about with a win," Deeney said.
"We took three points, we've got a lot of confidence playing at our place and we have no fear against anyone.
"[Ighalo] is on fire and as long as he's on fire and the team keeps performing the way they we'll be alright."
Ighalo said he was happy to keep scoring - he has 12 in 17 league games - but said the team performance was crucial.
"From the first minute, we knew we needed the first goal," the Nigerian forward said.
"It's been good. Everyone works hard together … but we didn't have to fear [Liverpool]. We were playing at home, so they're the one that has to be afraid because we've come back from three wins and they’re the ones that need to win.
"We are a motivated team and I'm happy we got the win and I'm happy to get the goals but it was really a good team performance."
The duo also commented on their hugely effective strike partnership, saying it came easily without any specific work on the training ground.
"When [Deeney] gets the ball, I know he's going to play it behind the defender, so when he gets the ball, I'm already making the run. It's not training, it's just a connection," Ighalo said.
Deeney added: "He makes the run, so I don't have to do a worldy pass. I just have to put it into the space because he's so quick and strong you know he'll give them trouble."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.