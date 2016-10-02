Defeat was undeserved claims de Boer

Inter boss Frank de Boer claimed that Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Roma was harsh on his side.

The visitors fell behind for an eighth time in nine competitive games this season when Edin Dzeko fired home from close range after just five minutes.

But after improving in the second half, they equalised through Ever Banega, only to concede what proved to the winner four minutes later.

Substitute Stevan Jovetic's needless foul gifted Roma a free-kick from which Alessandro Florenzi picked out Kostas Manolas, whose header deflected off Mauro Icardi on its way into the net.

The defeat sent Inter down to ninth place in the table, but De Boer insisted that his charges were unfortunate to have left the capital empty-handed.

"We did not deserve to lose," he said. "In the first half we made many mistakes, especially involving [Mohamed] Salah who is very fast and caused us a lot of problems.

"But in the second half we controlled the game and were punished for a silly foul when they made it 2-1.

"1-1 would have been a more deserved result."

And despite the fact that the reverse capped off a miserable week in which Inter also suffered a 3-1 Europa League defeat at Sparta Prague, De Boer remains confident that his charges will soon be back to winning ways.

"If we can improve upon our mistakes, we will make it easy for ourselves and will win," he said.

"Roma are a great team and when you make the mistakes we made in the first half, it is difficult to win.

"But even if the result was bad, the team played well in the second half. We were very compact and we wasted some good opportunities."

Following the international break, Inter return to Serie A action with a home game against Cagliari.