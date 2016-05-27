Defence can lead Italy to Euro success - Chiellini

Italy's defensive solidity can lead them to success at Euro 2016, says Giorgio Chiellini.

The 2012 European Championship runners-up cruised through their qualification group for the upcoming tournament, but have been hit with injuries to key players such as Claudio Marchisio and Marco Verratti.

However, Juventus centre-back Chiellini thinks Italy will fare better than at the 2014 World Cup, when they crashed out in the pool stages.

"The Euros are a different competition from the World Cup, it's not a clash of completely different styles," he told a media conference.

"In my opinion there will be much more balanced play, and our strength must be our solidity. We have to make sure we don't concede much and win matches that way. Italy will have to be a team which wins 1-0, 2-0. Not 4-3."

Chiellini added: "We're aware of our potential, and there's a huge desire to play in tournaments like this. A win at international level always means something more.

"Italy have won the Euros once, so this would be a unique opportunity."