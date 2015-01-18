Defender Chester adds to Hull's injury woes

Hull City boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that James Chester will require surgery on a dislocated shoulder sustained during Sunday's 3-0 defeat at West Ham.

The defender had to be withdrawn shortly before the break in the Premier League clash at Upton Park, with the player's shirt used as a makeshift sling as he made his way off the pitch.

Hull went into the game already without six first-team regulars and their resources will be further depleted by Chester's spell on the sidelines, while Bruce's son Alex may miss the trip to Liverpool on January 31 with a thigh problem.

"We've got seven or eight big players missing and second half it did show," Bruce told BBC Sport. "We made awful mistakes. But we can't keep bleating on about it, we've got to roll up our sleeves.

"James Chester has dislocated his shoulder. He'll need an operation.

"Alex Bruce has pulled a thigh, he'll be touch and go for two weeks' time. It's all hands to the pump at the moment."

Hull were punished for a lack of composure in the first half at Upton Park, as West Ham improved after the break as goals from Andy Carroll, Morgan Amalfitano and Stewart Downing wrapped up the points for Sam Allardyce's side.

And Bruce was disappointed with his team's wastefulness in the opening 45 minutes.

"You've got to take your chances," he added.

"We haven't taken them often enough. We've got ourselves in wonderful positions and we should have been up after three or four minutes.

"We've gifted West Ham their opportunities and they've taken them. It's become a recurrence."

With Hull depleted by injuries and struggling for consistency, Bruce confirmed he is hoping to bolster his ranks before the transfer window ends in a bid to move the club clear of the relegation zone.

"We're trying to improve the squad and if there's somebody out there within the budget, we will try our best," Bruce said.

"Let's hope that can give everybody a lift if we do get one through the door."