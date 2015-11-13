Defiant Bosnians eye Dublin delight

Bosnia and Herzegovina's players remain confident of booking their place at Euro 2016 despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Republic of Ireland in the play-off first leg in Zenica on Friday.

Despite dominating for long periods and creating several excellent chances, the hosts fell behind on 82 minutes when Robbie Brady scored a fine breakaway goal.

Skipper Edin Dzeko restored parity three minutes later, however and although Ireland will now head into Monday night's return leg in Dublin as favourites, the visitors will be backing themselves to upset the odds.

"Nothing is lost," insisted midfielder Senad Lulic.

"We still have a chance. We are going to Dublin to fight for our place in France."

Those sentiments were echoed by Lulic's team-mate Vedad Ibisevic, who was guilty of missing two of his side's best chances on the night.

"It was a tough game," he said.

"We are going to win in Dublin.

"We are halfway through the tie, there is a lot left to play."

The game came close to being called off when a thick fog engulfed the Stadion Bilino Polje at half-time, severely reducing visibility in the second half.

And home goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, who was beaten at his near post for Brady's goal, felt that the weather conditions hampered his side.

"We couldn't quite get the ball down and play the way we wanted," he said.

"The weather made it difficult, the fog made it tough.

"It was a tight game and it's all to play for on Monday."