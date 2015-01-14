Defoe can't wait to get started at Sunderland

Defoe is on the verge of ending his Toronto nightmare, with a £14 million deal all but agreed, allowing Sunderland misfit Jozy Altidore to move in the opposite direction.

The 32-year-old, who surprisingly signed a four-year contract with the MLS outfit in February last year, passed a medical on Wednesday ahead of his switch to Gus Poyet's strugglers.

Defoe is in line to make his debut against former club Tottenham on Saturday and the Englishman is relishing life back in his homeland.

"I felt so sharp. All that hard work has paid off. I can't wait to start scoring goals for Sunderland," Defoe told The Mirror.

"Everybody knows how much I love English football and I still feel that I have a lot to offer.

"People might look at my age, but I have always looked after myself and I hope I can show that with my performances."

Defoe scored 47 goals in 135 games for Tottenham prior to joining Toronto and Sunderland will be hoping the Premier League veteran can replicate that form in the North East of England, with Poyet's men just a point above the relegation zone.