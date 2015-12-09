Deila eyes positive finish to Europa League campaign

Celtic are determined to finish their Europa League campaign on a high against Fenerbahce despite already having been eliminated, says Ronny Deila.

The Scottish title holders failed to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League earlier in the season and have fared no better in the Europa League, which will see them finish bottom of Group A no matter what happens in Istanbul.

After three successive defeats, Celtic go into the final game of this stage with only two points and nothing to play for, but Deila expects an improved display to end on a positive note.

"We want to use this game to challenge ourselves against European opponents and we'll do everything we can to win the game," said the Celtic boss. "It's always important to win and if we can get a victory it'll be a big achievement.

"It's going to be a tough game, we're meeting a very good football team. When you're away in Europe you have to defend first of all, then be very clear in how you want to attack."

Midfielder Callum McGregor is also hungry for success on the European stage, and he believes victory on Thursday can give them encouragement for future continental outings.

"A big result here would give the boys a lot of confidence to take into the next half of the season, knowing we can come away to a tough place and get a good result," said the 22-year-old.

"We have played some good stuff at times. But it's the small details that cost you in European games and that's something we will look at for the next campaign."