Deila positive Celtic can take down Inter

Inter arrive in Scotland for Thursday's encounter with renewed confidence after back-to-back Serie A wins, but Deila feels his team can cause an upset and progress to the last 16.

"I've had many big games and this is probably the biggest challenge," he said. "We go into the match with a lot of confidence.

"We have an exciting squad with young players and these matches are important to improve and show what level you are at.

"I have a good feeling, we have good togetherness and we are looking forward to the game

"If we perform as good as we can do then we have a good chance. It's a big, important match and a very big test for us, a test as a team, not individuals.

"Everything is possible in football but we have to be realistic. We're not favourites but it's a cup."