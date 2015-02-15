Deila promises Celtic will attack Inter Milan

Celtic have scored two or more goals in all four of their games so far in February for a total of nine, including a 2-1 triumph at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, which saw Deila's side stretch their lead over Aberdeen to six points in the standings.

Deila's men scored an average 1.67 goals per game in the Europa League group stage, while they conceded 11, and coming up against Serie A's Inter, the Glasgow media proposed the Norwegian manager should focus on keeping the Italians out.

But Deila was having none of it on Saturday.

"We always attack, so nothing will change," he said.

"Why shouldn't we do that when we are at home? We are attacking but hadn't conceded a goal in a long time either, so that's a good way to protect yourself as well.

"We will be ourselves but we will look at their strengths and weaknesses and play for that as well. They are very strong in the set plays as well."

Michael O'Halloran's goal for St Johnstone in the 72nd minute was the first Celtic had conceded in nine competitive outings.

"We played well for 60 minutes, aggressive and intensive and creating chances - we're much more direct now," Deila said.

"But we lose the ball too much, so we have to work on that. The pitch in Celtic Park will also be better [on Thursday] which will be important.

"I think the players got a little bit tired after playing three days ago as well, but it's a winning team that can stand the pressure.

"The clean-sheet record means nothing for me. I'm counting points, that's the most important thing. We're defending well, they didn't have many chances. Apart from the goal, we had control of them."