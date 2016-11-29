Del Bosque backs Simeone as best coach

Vicente del Bosque believes Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone deserves to be named the Best FIFA Men's Coach.

Del Bosque, who retired from coaching in June, won the prize in 2012, while he was runner-up two years earlier.

Simeone led Atletico to third in LaLiga and a runner-up finish in the Champions League last season and Del Bosque backed the Argentinian for the award.

Also shortlisted for the prize are the likes of Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Zinedine Zidane, Claudio Ranieri and Fernando Santos.

"I'd love for one of the Spanish nominees to win it, truly, but I'd lean towards Simeone," Del Bosque told FIFA.com.

"I think that, beyond just this year, his track record over the last few years has been really impressive.

"He's given the team an identity, making it his team, and they've competed really well.

"I don't think I'd look further than him, though that's no slight on the rest of the nominees – I'd like to place on record that I hold them all in high regard."

As for the Best FIFA Men's Player, Del Bosque believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are hard to split.

The former Real Madrid and Spain coach, winner of numerous LaLiga titles, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, said it would come down to which team people supported.

"Messi and Ronaldo have dominated it in recent times and I imagine that people will decide between the two based on allegiances to the shirts they wear," Del Bosque said.

"In my book, they've been the best."