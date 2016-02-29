Del Bosque: I know who should be my successor

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque knows who he wants to succeed him at the helm of the national team after Euro 2016.

The 65-year-old has announced his intention to quit his role after the showpiece event in France in June and July.

Del Bosque said he was sure who he wanted the next Spain coach to be, but he is keeping it to himself.

"I am clear who I want to be my successor," he told Punto Pelota.

"But I have not told anyone."

Reignign champions Spain face the Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia in Group D at the Euros, with their opening game on June 13.