Del Bosque praises Aduriz and Morata after Italy draw

Aritz Aduriz and Alvaro Morata earned praised from Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque after starring in a 1-1 draw against Italy on Wednesday.

Experienced Athletic Bilbao striker Aduriz marked his international comeback after five-and-a-half years out of the Spain set-up by scoring from close range to cancel out Lorenzo Insigne's opener for Italy in Udine.

Juventus striker Morata also stood out for Spain, while Del Bosque was happy with the showing of David de Gea, who stood in for Spain's regular goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

"Aduriz performed well. He's adapted perfectly to our game," Del Bosque said.

"Morata played well in both positions. I'm satisfied with his work.

"De Gea and Casillas are good. We have absolute confidence in our goalkeepers.

"Italy made more chances than us, but we did good things."

Del Bosque felt that Spain's control of the ball was not up to their usual standard, with the European champions perhaps missing injured Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets.

"We couldn't have possession of the ball. We needed to risk more. I hope we’re in a better condition for Euro 2016," he added.

Aduriz spoke of his joy at returning to the Spain fold and praised his team-mates for welcoming him into the team.

"I'm very happy to participate with the national team, it is a shame we did not win," Aduriz said.

"It is easy to get along with these players. They are very good and make your life easier. In the second half we were better, closer, although we have not created many chances."