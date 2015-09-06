Del Bosque relaxed about another Costa blank

Vicente del Bosque believes it is only natural that Diego Costa is taking time to replicate his club form at international level after the Spain striker drew another blank in the 2-0 win over Slovakia.

Costa, on his first Spain appearance in just under a year following his well-documented injury problems, failed to find the next in Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier in Oviedo, although he was fouled for the penalty that Andres Iniesta converted.

That means the Chelsea forward has scored once in eight appearances since changing international allegiances to Spain, but head coach Del Bosque is unconcerned.

"Of course I would like him to score but he did some good work," said Del Bosque.

"With a team like Slovakia, the hardest position to play is Diego's position.

"Diego opened space, he occupied the defence, he moved.

"I think we have to have patience, and I ask for that with any of the forwards we have, and surely he has it more difficult than the rest of the team, who are almost all facing the play and he often has his back to it."

Costa next chance to gain momentum for Spain could come in Tuesday's qualifier in Macedonia.