Del Piero backs Conte to lead Chelsea to Premier League title

Former Juventus forward Alessandro Del Piero says Antonio Conte can deliver the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea.

The 46-year-old is set to start work at Stamford Bridge this month after taking a holiday following his exploits with Italy at Euro 2016, where they reached the quarter-finals.

Chelsea, champions in 2014-15, endured a dismal campaign last year, finishing 10th in the top flight and failing to win a trophy having won a Premier League and League Cup double the season before.

But Del Piero, who won five Serie A titles and the Champions League alongside Conte during his Juve playing career, has no doubt that he can challenge for the top prize in what promises to be a hotly contested title race.

"He's a good guy, he loves to work a lot," Del Piero told Sky Sports of Conte, who claimed three league titles in a row as Juve coach.

"If he has a chance to talk to players in the right way, and if they understand what he wants, Chelsea can have a very good season and probably win the title.

"It's not easy, the Premier League is amazing this year in terms of players and coaches, but he has a chance."