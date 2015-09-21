Del Piero hails 300-goal Totti

Alessandro Del Piero has congratulated Roma veteran Francesco Totti after the forward reached 300 goals for the club in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.

Totti reached the milestone at the Stadio Olimpico - maintaining his record of scoring in every season with a cool finish following an error from Andrea Consigli.

The 38-year-old first scored for Roma in the 1994-95 season and Del Piero - a long-time Italy team-mate - appeared on Roma TV on Monday to congratulate the forward.

"Ciao Fra," the Juventus great said in the broadcast.

"It is a special time for you and I am happy to connect with you via the phone, since you are far away.

"I remember the many times we had together. We had the honour of playing for different teams; we became the captains and represented the great rivalry, which exists between these two teams.

"This allowed us an esteem for each other, and so much respect.

"The scream that you made after scoring the penalty against Australia [in the 2006 World Cup last 16] is still in my mind - we won together the greatest thing in the world, that is the World Cup."