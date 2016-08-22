Delaney: Benteke is not Messi, he needs service

Christian Benteke is not Lionel Messi and will need better service is he is to be a success at Crystal Palace, says Damien Delaney.

The Belgium international finalised his move to Selhurst Park from Liverpool on Saturday, and he could make his debut against Blackpool in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Benteke's arrival provides a much-needed boost to Alan Pardew's side after failing to score in either of their Premier League games so far.

However, Delaney has warned the striker is not going to solve their problems in front of goal unless they improve their build-up play.

"He'll bring a presence," said the Palace defender.

"He's a handful and we've got Connor Wickham as well so we have two very good centre forwards. Now it's time we stopped talking about things and started winning games.

"[But] we're not signing Messi – he's a good player but he's not a player who is going to get the ball and make things happen.

"We have to get some ammunition for him and get some crosses in the box and give him a supply.

"You can say we're not scoring goals but we're not creating a whole lot of chances which also comes back to the midfielders and defenders getting better service to the front players."