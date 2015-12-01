Delneri takes over at Verona

Luigi Delneri says he is excited to return to football after being appointed as the new head coach of Hellas Verona.

The former Juventus and Roma boss has been out of the game since his sacking by Genoa in January 2013 but has been named as the successor to Andrea Mandorlini, who was dismissed following Sunday's 3-2 loss to Frosinone.

"I thank the club for the opportunity they have given me, I was really missing football," Delneri said at a press conference on Tuesday. "Verona is a great place and the club can be proud of its brilliant support.

"The first thing that I must work on above all is the squad's mental state."

Francesco Conti, Maurizio D'Angelo and Luca Alimonta have joined Delneri's backroom staff.

Verona are currently bottom of Serie A and without a win from their opening 14 games.