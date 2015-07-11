Delph confirms Aston Villa stay
Despite speculation linking him to Manchester City, Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph says he is staying with the Midlands club.
Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph has scotched rumours linking him with an imminent move to Manchester City, confirming he will be not be leaving during the transfer window.
A statement from Delph on Villa's official website read: "I'm aware there has been intense media speculation surrounding my future in the last 24 hours and I want to set the record straight.
"I'm not leaving. I'm staying at the football club and I can't wait for the start of the season and captaining this great football club."
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.