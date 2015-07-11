Delph confirms Aston Villa stay

Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph has scotched rumours linking him with an imminent move to Manchester City, confirming he will be not be leaving during the transfer window.

A statement from Delph on Villa's official website read: "I'm aware there has been intense media speculation surrounding my future in the last 24 hours and I want to set the record straight.

"I'm not leaving. I'm staying at the football club and I can't wait for the start of the season and captaining this great football club."