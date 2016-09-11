Dembele believes in Barcelona shock after Old Firm heroics

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is convinced his side can shock Barcelona in the Champions League this week after he inspired their thrashing of city rivals Rangers.

The former Fulham striker netted a hat-trick and set up Scott Sinclair's goal as the Scottish Premiership champions routed Rangers 5-1 in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Brendan Rodgers' side now turn their attention to a European clash with Barca, who fell to a 2-1 home defeat to newly promoted Alaves on Saturday, and Dembele believes they can spring another surprise.

"We are capable of going to Barcelona and getting a result," he said. "We are going there to give everything to come away with something.

"When you start any game of football, even if it is against the best in the world, you have to show that you belong and give everything to get a result."

Dembele, who is likely to start in Spain should Leigh Griffiths fail to recover full fitness, has no qualms about lining up against Luis Enrique's side in the wake of his first senior hat-trick.

"If I have to start then I will be ready like every game," said the 20-year-old. "As a player you have to be ready for every challenge and that is what I do.

"When the manager needs me I am here. I think I showed what I am about and it is good for the team.

"It was the perfect day, to beat Rangers at home, to get the points and to get my first hat-trick. It was something unbelievable and I will remember it all my life."