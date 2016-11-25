Dembele not listening to transfer speculation

Celtic forward Moussa Dembele has dismissed rumours linking him with a move away from Parkhead.

Dembele joined from Fulham in July and has impressed for Brendan Rodgers' men, scoring 16 goals in 26 appearances.

That form has reportedly attracted the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

But Dembele, who missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise as Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League with a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in midweek, is not interested in a transfer.

"For me, I am here until the end of my contract and for many years," Dembele said.

"It is not something I think about. I don't listen to those stories.

"I want to keep playing in the Champions League and keep playing in the Champions League for Celtic first. Because I think I will stay here 100 per cent. I want to keep improving and keep developing as a player.

"Coming to Celtic and playing in the Champions League hasn't just been good for me, it's been good for the whole squad.

"We have a lot of young players and we have picked up a lot of experience against the best teams in the world.

"Hopefully we can come back even stronger next season."