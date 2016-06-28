Dembele signing kicks off Rodgers' Celtic recruitment

Brendan Rodgers has made his first signing as Celtic boss after the club confirmed the arrival of Moussa Dembele on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old striker, who was out of contract at Fulham, caught the eye as he scored 15 championship goals in the 2015-16 campaign.

Dembele moved to Craven Cottage from Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 and made his Premier League debut the following year.

He has represented France at every age group from under-16 to under-20.

Rodgers will hope his new acquisition will get to make his mark in the Champions League, with the Scottish champions drawn to face either Flora Tallinn or Lincoln Red Imps in the second qualifying round.

That will be the former Liverpool manager's first competitive match at the helm, while Celtic's title defence begins away to Hearts on August 6.