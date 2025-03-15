It's the biggest Old Firm game of the season with Celtic and Rangers squaring off at Parkhead on Sunday – Right now, there are big discounts on both clubs current jerseys and vintage classics

Grab one of these football shirt deals on Celtic and Rangers jerseys with hefty reductions

Ridvan Yilmaz of Rangers and Celtic&#039;s Daizen Maeda battle for the ball in an Old Firm match
The latest instalment of the classic Old Firm rivalry will be as hard fought as ever (Image credit: Getty Images)
Celtic and Rangers go head to head at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon in Glasgow – with the latest instalment of one of the biggest derby matches on the planet shaping up to be another classic.

Rangers arrive at their fierce rivals well off the pace in the Scottish Premiership – lagging behind the current SPL champions by a massive 16pts. However, it's not all doom and gloom at Ibrox with Rangers securing a Europa League quarter-final spot in a dramatic penalty shoot-out, at the expense of Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday night.

This latest Old Firm clash will see the new Rangers manager and former team captain Barry Ferguson lead his team out for the first time as manager in an Old Firm match. The fixture sees away fans' long-awaited return after both clubs had imposed a lock out on away Celtic/Rangers supporters.

Fanatics and JD Sports are currently offering discounts up to 50% on a selection of Celtic and Rangers shirts including Limited Edition signed and framed jerseys from Celtic and Rangers legends like Chris Sutton, John Hartson, Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup.

I've selected Celtic and Rangers jerseys carrying nice reductions – but be quick, they are likely to be snapped up fast.

Celtic jersey deals

Celtic Adidas 2024/25 Long Sleeve Home Shirt:Was £80.00, now £50.00 at JD Sports

Celtic Adidas 2024/25 Long Sleeve Home Shirt:
Was £80.00, now £50.00 at JD Sports
The classic Green and White hoops look even better on a long sleeved jersey, and this shirt is for the 2024/25 season – made by Adidas. Featuring those timeless home colours, a simple embroidered crest is combined with Adidas moisture-managing Aeroready and soft interlock fabric to keep you comfortable.


Chris Sutton Signed Official Shirt - FramedWas £325, now £234 at Fanatics

Chris Sutton Signed Official Shirt - Framed
Was £325, now £234 at Fanatics
Chris Sutton may have been overshadowed by the greatest ever Celtic player – Henrik Larsson, but Sutton played a vital role to the club and holds the record for netting the fastest Old Firm strike. The goal timed at 19 seconds came in a 3-2 defeat at Ibrox in 2002. This classic Celtic jersey comes framed and signed by Sutton, an All Star Signings certificate of authenticity and photographic proof of signing.


Celtic 1989/90 Away Shirt:£40.00 at Fanatics

Celtic 1989/90 Away Shirt:
£40.00 at Fanatics
This vintage Away classic from Celtic is from the 1989/90 season and features the iconic CR Smith sponsors logo with a stunning Green and Yellow colourway. This shirt is a highly collectable shirt from the Celtic archives and is available in sizes S-XXL.


Celtic Adidas Third Shirt 2024/25:Was £70.00, now £55 at JD Sports

Celtic Adidas Third Shirt 2024/25:
Was £70.00, now £55 at JD Sports
The Celtic Third Shirt for season 2024/25 is by Adidas and the camo-inspired Shadow Green colourway features a classic crew neckline and sweat-wicking Aeroready tech. Finished with the iconic Celtic club crest at the chest, and signature Adidas branding throughout. There is limited sizing available on this Celtic shirt.



Rangers jersey deals

Rangers Castore Home Pro Shirt 2024/25:Was £110, now £55 at Fanatics

Rangers Castore Home Pro Shirt 2024/25:
Was £110, now £55 at Fanatics
The Rangers Home Pro Shirt 2024/25 is manufactured by Castore and comes in the timeless Rangers home Royal Blue colours. A simple embroidered crest is combined with Castore and sponsors logos to make a classic and collectable shirt. With a massive 50% off it's sized in S-XXXL


Rangers Castore 2024/25 Away:Was £110, now £50 at JD Sports

Rangers Castore 2024/25 Away:
Was £110, now £50 at JD Sports
The Rangers 2024/25 Away is in a White colourway and this shirt is cut from light, breathable polyester for cool comfort. It features a V-neckline and has mesh inserts with laser-cut holes under the arm for ventilation. Signed off with the iconic Rangers crest and Castore logo.


Paul Gascoigne Signed Official Shirt - Framed:Was £300 at Fanatics

Paul Gascoigne Signed Official Shirt - Framed:
Was £300 at Fanatics
Paul Gascoigne needs no introduction to the Rangers support. Gazza made himself an instant hero after infamously pretending to play an imitation flute in front of the Celtic support after scoring in an Old Firm match. Gazza made 104 appearances for Rangers and scored 39 goals in his time at Ibrox. This classic Rangers jersey comes framed and signed by Gascoigne, an All Star Signings certificate of authenticity and photographic proof of signing.


Rangers Castore Third Shirt 2024/25:Was £75.00, now £52.50 at Fanatics

Rangers Castore Third Shirt 2024/25:
Was £75.00, now £52.50 at Fanatics
The Rangers Third Shirt for season 2024/25 is by Castore and is a Rangers modern classic. Featuring a lightweight fabric to keep you cool and dry. The shirt is more than a nod to the iconic football shirts of the Rangers past. It has an embroidered crest with a traditional Red and Blue colourway, sized from S-XL.



Whatever side your allegiances fall, or if you're an armchair neutral, it's sure to be a thriller of a match in Glasgow, which kicks off on Sunday at 12.00 GMT.

Wherever you are located across the globe you can watch this match, and our handy How to watch Celtic vs Rangers live streams from anywhere in 2024/25 guide has all the information you need to do just that.

