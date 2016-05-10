Dembele tells Ranieri: I am not going to Leicester

In-demand Rennes forward Ousmane Dembele says he has told Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri he will not be joining the Premier League champions.

Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all been linked with Dembele, who is also said to be a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 18-year-old Dembele has scored 12 goals in 25 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Rennes.

Dembele said he knows where his future lies, but it is not at the King Power Stadium.

He told Ouest France: "Yes I spoke with Claudio Ranieri. I told him that I am not going to Leicester.

"I know where I am going. I spent six wonderful years at Stade Rennais.... I'm proud of what I've achieved at the club."