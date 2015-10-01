Demichelis finally awarded City equaliser

UEFA has ruled that Manchester City's first goal in their 2-1 Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach was scored by Martin Demichelis.

City came from a goal down to claim all three points in the Group D clash at Borussia-Park on Wednesday, Sergio Aguero's last-gasp penalty settling the encounter.

But confusion reigned over City's equaliser, which cancelled out Lars Stindl's 54th-minute opener, with the goal originally awarded as a Andreas Christensen own goal.

Christensen deflected Nicolas Otamendi's effort into the net on the rebound after Demichelis had an effort cleared off the line.

Otamendi was then credited with the goal but UEFA have now issued a definitive ruling on the matter.

A statement read: '"The referee immediately reported that the goal should have been awarded to Martin Demichelis for his initial attempt on goal - and that the additional assistant referee had clearly indicated the ball had crossed the line after that shot.

"As it was too late to correct the identity of the scorer at that time, the audio recordings were reviewed this morning and confirmed the statement of the referee regarding the attribution of the goal to Demichelis. UEFA hereby confirms that decision."