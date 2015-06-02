Demichelis set for international retirement after Copa

Argentina defender Martin Demichelis has announced he will retire from international football after the upcoming Copa America in Chile.

The Manchester City man made his debut for the national side in 2005 and helped his country reach the World Cup final in Brazil last year - where they were beaten 1-0 by Germany.

Having been named in Gerardo Martino's 23-man squad for the Copa later this month, Demichelis has opted to announce his intention to concentrate on club football after the tournament.

"Whatever happens I will retire from the international team after the Copa America," he told Radio Rivadavia.

"It would be nice to end my career that began in 2005 by winning the title."

Demichelis is part of an Argentina squad looking to end a 22-year wait to lift the Copa, having last lifted the trophy in 1993 - their second title.

The 34-year-old made 31 league appearances for City this season, scoring one goal, as they finished runners-up behind Chelsea.