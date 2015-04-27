Denis hit with five-game ban for dressing-room attack
German Denis has been handed a five-match ban, ruling him out of the majority of Atalanta's remaining games in Serie A this season.
Atalanta's attempts to beat the drop in Serie A have taken a blow with top scorer German Denis receiving a five-match ban for attacking an opponent after Sunday's draw with Empoli.
Denis scored a 93rd-minute equaliser on Sunday to preserve Atalanta's seven-point cushion over the bottom three, but his contribution to their run-in will be limited.
A Serie A tribunal found that Denis had reacted furiously to threats from Empoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, who is alleged to have told the Argentinian: "I'll kill you and your family."
Veteran striker Denis responded by storming the Empoli dressing room post-match and punching Tonelli in the face "with grave consequences" according to a Serie A statement.
Tonelli was given a one-match ban for his part in the fracas.
Denis has eight goals for Atalanta this term. Edy Reja's 17th-placed side face second-bottom Cesena in a potentially crucial clash on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old will be available for selection again ahead of Atalanta's season-ending clash with Milan in Bergamo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.