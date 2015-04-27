Denis hit with five-game ban for dressing-room attack

Atalanta's attempts to beat the drop in Serie A have taken a blow with top scorer German Denis receiving a five-match ban for attacking an opponent after Sunday's draw with Empoli.

Denis scored a 93rd-minute equaliser on Sunday to preserve Atalanta's seven-point cushion over the bottom three, but his contribution to their run-in will be limited.

A Serie A tribunal found that Denis had reacted furiously to threats from Empoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli, who is alleged to have told the Argentinian: "I'll kill you and your family."

Veteran striker Denis responded by storming the Empoli dressing room post-match and punching Tonelli in the face "with grave consequences" according to a Serie A statement.

Tonelli was given a one-match ban for his part in the fracas.

Denis has eight goals for Atalanta this term. Edy Reja's 17th-placed side face second-bottom Cesena in a potentially crucial clash on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old will be available for selection again ahead of Atalanta's season-ending clash with Milan in Bergamo.