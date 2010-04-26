Dentist promises payback against Portugal

Now aged 68, Pak has urged the current North Korean side to dish out the same kind of punishment to Portugal, who ended the North's fairytale adventure in England 44 years ago.

Pak's goal gave North Korea a 1-0 win over the Italians in 1966 (pictured), eliminating them from the tournament at the group stage.

In the quarter-finals, the North stormed to a 3-0 lead against Portugal before a Eusebio-inspired fightback earned the Portuguese a 5-3 win.

"To this day I feel disappointed about the game against Portugal in 1966," Yonhap News agency quoted Pak as telling a Brazilian newspaper. "I want payback for that loss 44 years ago."

North Korea are in Group G with Portugal, Ivory Coast and Brazil for the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, and Pak believes they can once again cause an upset.

"I believe North Korea and Brazil will succeed in advancing to the last 16 at the World Cup in South Africa," he said.

"North Korean soccer has come a long way and I believe we will advance to the second round."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook